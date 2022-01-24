New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end, and viewers are going to witness the last few episodes this week before the BB 15 Grand Finale on January 29-30, 2022. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan announced the double eviction, but he didn't reveal the name of the contestants. Now, as per recent promos, viewers are going to witness the last double eviction of the show in today's episode.

As per the promo, Bigg Boss will wake up the contestants in the middle of the light and announce the name of three contestants who didn't earn Ticket to Finale, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and will instruct them to come on the podium and ask Rajiv Adatia to press the buzzer.

Earlier, we informed you Devoleena has been evicted from the house, and her Twitter handle stands as proof. However, now we have brought you another name of the evicted contestant straight from the BB house. As per Mr Khabri, Abhijeet Bichukale has been evicted from the house, and with this, BB 15 has got its seven finalists.

Bigg Boss 15: Finalists

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash

Pratik Sehajpal

Shamita Shetty

Nishant Bhat

Rakhi Sawant

Rashami Desai

Meanwhile, the recent episode ended on a funny note after Karan met Tejasswi's parents. He greets them in Marathi and keeps asking if the 'rishta is pakka'. He further adds that if they agree then, they will all sit and drink together. To this, her father says, "Yes, khamba kholenge." Salman, who witnesses the whole situation, laughs and says, "Kya bewda jamai mila hai.” He further teases Tejasswi after her parents approve Karan and Tejasswi's rishta, he says, "Are you serious?”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv