New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has kicked off and how. The show has just started and there's already a heated atmosphere inside the house as contestants are seen fighting almost everyday. Recently, a fight broke out between Pratik and Umar and that too because the former did not 'greet' Umar properly. Yes, it's true!

In the new promo of the show, Umar and Pratik get into a war of words. All this happened when Umar said that Pratik is nervous and also that he has attitude. He later kept of asking him "tu itna garam kyun hai". Meanwhile, Pratik replied saying that I don't know you, it's my thing how I want to stay.

As they were fighting, the housemates initially were standing and witnessing their argument later everyone jumped in between to end their fight.

Take a look at the new Bigg Boss 15 episode promo here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, as the contestants are settling inside the house, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. We already saw Donal Bisht was saved from the nomination as Ieeshan Sehgaal nominated himself and during a conversation with other contestants Umar Riaz called Donal manipulative.

Also, Afsana Khan shared about her marriage in November with other contestants and how she has put her wedding plans on hold for this show. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali suggested Ieeshan that he should open up as he is nominated for the week and needs votes. There were also some heated conversations among the other participants too.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal