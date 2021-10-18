New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The last episode of 'Sunday Ka Vaar' saw host Salman Khan asking tricky questions from the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants. Since it has been over two weeks that the contestants entered the jungle, Salman interrogated them thoroughly to test their friendships and unity once again.

The host asked the people to elect the person they think is the most drained out. Each of them got a battery prop, out of which a charge was taken from the contestants by their housemates. Within no time, all of them voted for Donal, citing her sloppiness. The odds against her were so unanimous that she needed more props! After taking her charge out, Shamita cited, "Bohot focus karti hai iss baat pe ki log usey like nahi karte hai" (she focusses a lot on this thing that people don't like her).

Vishal added, "Donal jitna time explain karne mein lagati hai, utna time rishte banane aur improve karne mein lagaayegi toh bohot aage jaayegi!" (the time she spends in explaining if the same she gives in making and improving relations, she will go a long way). Feeling helpless, Donal takes their criticism.

Apart from this, Bigg Boss 15 had a star-studded Sunday evening with Farah Khan who entered the house to give her take on the cconestants strategies and behaviours as well. She gave everyone a reality check on their performances, and expressed her liking towards Karan's attitude and asked Meisha and Ieshaan to be careful with their romance in the house.

Meanwhile, social media's star Bhuvan Bam also graced the evening where he unveiled his first web series on his famous online channel 'BB Ki Vines'.

For the unvrsed, Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV everyday.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal