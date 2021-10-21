New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: T.V reality show Bigg Boss, which is famous for its high-voltage drama, has witnessed yet another intense fight between Prateek Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. The two indulged in a nasty physical brawl during a task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15. Expressing anger, Pratik Sehajpal's fans and several celebs demanded Karan Kundra’s eviction from the show over the incident.

In Wednesday’s episode, Karan was seen holding Partik by his neck and pinning him down on the floor. The violent task grabbed people’s attention and a storm of tweets and re-tweets started flooding Twitter. A Twitter user, in support of Sehajpal, wrote, "The other instances of violence in the show were where all the contestants were involved. Today #PratikSehajpal was just snatching the papers, he wasn't even touching Karan's body. And Karan got so aggressive over that. #BiggBoss15 EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA."

Another user said, "Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK. You have the footage, and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently. Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example."

Meanwhile, giving it a humorous touch, former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a clip of wrestlers fighting in a ring and slammed Pratik and Karan over their furious fight. She wrote, "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Pleading face exploding headSaw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko."

Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. 🥺🤯Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ArrflkgH8f — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 20, 2021

Despite the whole hullabaloo, there were few surprising moments witnessed by the jungle as Jay Bhanushali and Pratik, who have been playing the game against each other since the beginning, were seen working together as a team. The duo was trying not to let anyone else win the task.

