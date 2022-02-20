New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular singer and 'Titliyan' fame Afsana Khan tied the knot with beau Saajz on Saturday (February 19) in Chandigarh. The pre-wedding festivities of the singer began on Friday (February 18). Several Bigg Boss participants like Rakhi Sawant, Yuvika Chaudhary Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, attended her wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Afsana shared sets of pictures from their wedding. While the singer wore a pink embellished lehenga for her Big-Day, Saajz opted for a black sherwani with heavy golden embroidery. The couple looked adorable standing next to each other in their wedding pictures. Sharing the photos, Afsana wrote, “our happily ever after begins now. afsaajz.” In one of the pictures, Saajz can be seen planting a kiss on Afsana's cheek.

Take a look at Afsana and Saajz's wedding pictures here:

On Saturday, Afsana shared pictures from her Mehndi ceremony The couple opted for matching kurtas with floral prints. Afsana completed her look with a solid red dupatta. Sharing the pictutres, Afsana wrote, "afsaajz ki mehndi"

Take a look at the pictures here:

The Bigg Boss 15 fame also re-posted several wedding videos on her Instagram Stories. She is seen walking the aisle in pink while her girl gang accompanies her.

On Friday, Afsana shared a bunch of pictures from her Haldi ceremony where she can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered mustard lehenga, while Saajz wore a matching mustard kurta for the occasion.

Take a look here:

Afsana grabbed eyeballs when she entered the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 and was seen giving tantrums to fellow contestants.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple changed their outfits for the wedding photoshoot. While Afsana wore a orange lehenga and Saajz wore a cream sherwani.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Afsana :

Afsana and Saajz are Punjabi singers who lent their voice in several songs including Allah Khair Kare featuring Himanshi Khurana. Afsana, is best known for songs such as Titilyaan, and Kamaal Karte Ho.

