New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Like every other season, Bigg Boss 15 too is high on romance, fights and tasks. The high-voltage reality show has been keeping the viewers engaged with the new love story in the house that is of Ieshaan and Miesha. Yes, the duo are often spotted getting close and romance seems to be brewing quite high between them.

Recently, in the last episode, the love birds were seen getting cozy together and Jay and Simba left no chance to tease them and pull their leg. Meanwhile, Tuesday's episode showed that the contestants were busy in another task called 'Daaku Ka Kabza' in which the 'junglewaasis' turn into terrifying 'daakus' (dacoits). The task has many challenging layers.

On the other hand, Tejasswi ups her wooing game with her humour and charm with the 'gundas'. Apart from this, as the 'junglewaasis' bring fear in the wild, the 'gharwaasis' receive a letter and start plotting to finish off the 'daakus'.

This battle gets intense as they create all kinds of strategies to eliminate the 'gunda gang' by hook or crook. Karan plans to keep their rivals away from each other by all means necessary, which then escalates to pulling them away. Fights begin erupting in the house as Shamita takes a stand against getting violent in this contest. As the tasks become more arduous, the game becomes more competitive.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday brings out a fanboy in Vishal. He reveals that he loved watching 'Deewaar' as a child and became an actor only because of 'Big B'. With nostalgic memories racing back, this heartfelt moment leaves him in tears.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal