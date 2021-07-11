Bigg Boss 15: Reality show queen Divya Agarwal is one of the finalised contestants to enter Salman Khan's show at the beginning of the season on Voot.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV most controversial show, Bigg Boss 15, is slowly gaining momentum as the premier month is nearing. The show is hitting the headlines every now and then, keeping the fans on their toes by dropping updates on the upcoming show. Now, we have got our hands on a really interesting update that will leave you excited and eager to watch the show.

As per a report in SpotboyE, actress, model, dance and reality show queen Divya Agarwal is likely to enter Salman Khan's house. A source close to the unit was quoted saying, "Divya enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and looking at her popularity she has been approached to participate in the reality show. Divya has, in fact, been finalized and will enter the show at the beginning when it will be launched on VOOT."

For unversed, Divya is the winner of MTV's Ace of Space Season 1, runner-up of Splitsvilla season 10 and made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror series Ragini MMS: Returns (2019), co-starring beau Varun Sood.

As per the report, she will be making her entry in the controversial show at the beginning of the season when it will be launched on the OTT platform Voot. Well, if this report is to be believed then, it will be exciting to see her once again battling all the odds to make her way to the top.

To jog your memory, this will not be the first time Divya will be entering Bigg Boss house, earlier, during the BB season 11, she came in as a guest to support her then-boyfriend (now ex) Priyank Sharma, who was the contestant of the show.

Recently, her current boyfriend, Varun Sood, also participated in Colors TV stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the makers are coming up with a very unique concept to keep the viewers glued to their chairs. Ahead of its TV premiere, the reality show will be launched on Voot for 6 weeks. (Click here to read the full story)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv