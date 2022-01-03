New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 'Challengers' Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, Surbhi Chandna and Vishal Singh have entered the BB house with 'Ticket to Finale'. All four are trying their best to make the lives of contestants in the house tougher, and for this, they have given them some difficult tasks.

One of which is finding loopholes in the task and getting it cancelled. Well, BB 15 contestants are known for finding loopholes in every task to get it 'radh' now, using this strategy against them, the Challengers have given them the challenge that whosoever does this will get the Ticket to Finale.

As the game is on in the house, we have brought you an inside khabar ahead of Bigg Boss' final decision. Recently, it has been reported that Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have won the BB Ticket to Finale.

Yes, you read that right, Mr Khabri revealed that Umar Riaz has not been evicted rather has won the ticket and entered the VIP zone.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode viewers witnessed a nasty fight between Umar and Pratik Sehajpal. However, the fight in the house doesn't end here, as per the promo, in the upcoming episode, we will see not Umar but Abhijeet Bichukale fighting with Pratik.

Abhijeet provokes Pratik by saying, "Yehi aadmi hai vo, darinda". This doesn't go down well with the latter, and he says, "I will punch you on your face.' On hearing this, Abhijeet immediately swings the mic in the air, removes his shirt and challenges Pratik to hit him. He says, "agar ek baap ki aulaad hai toh maar mujhe." As soon as these words spill from his mouth, Devoleena loses her cool and charges towards him saying, "Tere ko toh kootna hi chahiye. Tu hoga beech ka bandar."

