Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz even before the show has kick-started, and the reason is fans are eager to know who all will be entering the BB house. Earlier, we informed you that Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht, will be entering the house. Now, the recent promo has further unveiled the four new names.

Recently, Colors dropped a promo on their official Instagram handle introducing the celebs entering Salman Khan's house. The promo showed a glimpse of each contestant without revealing their complete faces. However, with the voiceover, one can easily guess the name of these four contestants, "Bigg Boss ke iss jungle mein bade hi vichitra praani aane wale hain. Ek khatron se khelne wali haseena, ek haseenaon ka chaheeta superstar, ek TV ka shaktimaan shikaari, ek gaati koyel."

Well, seeing the promo we can say TV actress and ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash, TV superstar Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and singer Afsana Khan, are the four other contestants.

Makers captioned the new promo as "#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @tresemmeindia @knorr_india @daburdantrakshak @lotus_herbals”.

Well, now we can say that the show is going to be full of entertainment and drama. So buckle up your seat belts as the Bigg Boss 15's ride is going to be a bit bumpy. The premiere night of Bigg Boss 15 will air on October 2 on Colors TV at 9 PM. The theme of this season will be ‘jungle mein sankat’. Reportedly, the contestants will have to first cross the Jungle to avail the comforts of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

