New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar ended on an interesting note with Salman Khan bashing the contestants for their game plan and always cancelling the 'Ticket to Finale' task. Also, the host welcomed the New Year 2022 and organised a special party for them. However, to add more jitter to the celebration, the host announced that the housemates will soon face new challenges.

As per reports, makers will introduce four challengers, namely Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Surbhi Chandna, for a special task. All four will be shown entering the house in tonight's episode and conducting a game where they will have to pick Ticket to Finale contenders.

All four challengers are currently staying in a separate section of the BB house. Each Challenger will give different challenges to contestants during the task. As per the promo, Surbhi will challenge the contestants to find a loophole in the task and get tit cancelled. This will leave the contestants in a confused state.

With challengers' entry into the house it seems, the show is going to take an interesting turn, and viewers might witness some crack in relations. However, unlike previous seasons, they will leave the house as soon as they complete the task and give the names to Bigg Boss. With only two weeks left for the finale, makers are not planning to extend their stay in the house.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were again seen fighting over Shamita Shetty. Calling him 'lier', she said, "Don’t do this natak in front of me. When you doubt others, look at the sh** that you do.” Karan, who remained quiet all the time, got pissed and lashed out at her, saying, "Please take your negative sh** outside. Kya hai ye, oh I’m so this, oh I’m so that, katam kar.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv