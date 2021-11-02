New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on social media platforms after contestant Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the pool and passed derogatory remarks. The two are often seen at loggerheads ever since, Umar snatched the actor's money during BB Money Task.

In the recent live feed, Bigg Boss announced an individual task wherein contestants will have to collect coconuts. The one who has maximum can eliminate any contestant from the task. During the task, it seems Umar said something appropriate to Simba that triggered him and the two engaged in a verbal spat.

However, the fight took an ugly turn, leaving everyone, including the viewers in utter shock. Simba pushed Umar Riaz into the pool and even threw a basket on him. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing close to both of them, rushed and scolded Simba for doing wrong. However, the actor was heard saying that he abused on his mother, which he wasn't able to take.

Well, some contestants, including Shamita, Nishant and Pratik, took Simba's side while others were standing quietly and watched them fight. Seeing this, netizens rose in uproar and trended Simba Nagpal's eviction on Twitter.

Netizens compared the incident with last season's Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's fight, wherein the 'mastermind' was immediately eliminated from the house. Taking the side of Umar, one of the users wrote, "enough is enough Makers are crossing every limit when it comes to #UmarRiaz we demand eviction of Simba right now retweet so that our voices be heard EVICT SIMBA NOW"

enough is enough

Makers are crossing every limit when it comes to #UmarRiaz



we demand eviction of simba right now

retweet so that our voices be heard

EVICT SIMBA NOW@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Team Riaz Brothers 🌟 (@RiazBrothersFC) November 1, 2021

Another user wrote, "I remember how one of the contestants was evicted last season for pushing someone into the pool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Waiting to see how your rules are gonna work this time. EVICT SIMBA NOW"

I remember how one of the contestants was evicted last season for pushing someone into the pool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Waiting to see how your rules are gonna work this time.



EVICT SIMBA NOW#UmarRiaz | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Cp0NeH1a4l — ᴋᴀᴛ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ʙᴜɴɴʏ (@smokywoman) November 1, 2021

Here have a look at reactions:

Copy..



Guy's stop giving so much importance to #chimba..



Only raise ur voice for : #JusticeforUmarriaz



pic.twitter.com/ndzGjvKRAR — Team Umar Riaz (@DRrealumarriaz) November 2, 2021

Don’t take his kindness for his weakness! He won with his ability and proved even if you all are against him he can still win! He has brains!



Only 2-3 people voiced up for #UmarRiaz and that is Afsana, Ieshaan and Rajiv. Rest all are protecting image! #JusticeForUmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/wOI8Nm2Bf8 — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 2, 2021

Do not test the PATIENCE of a patient man & underestimate his KINDNESS!!



Islamophobia, domicile bias, racism, physic@l & mental har@ssment is NOT ACCEPTABLE.



Do you hear @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @viacom18



Everyone join our voices for#JusticeForUmarRiaz #BB15 #UmarRiaz https://t.co/heQhA667D1 — Lubna Lah 🥀 (@Lubna_Lah) November 2, 2021

I also saw full live feed yesterday, umar didn't abuse simba. Then why simba is constantly saying this? He is mad or what.

He needs mental treatment urgent plz, umar is not safe in ur @BiggBoss House.. #JusticeForUmarRiaz — HEARTTHROB KARTIK ♥ (@KartikLite) November 2, 2021

#VikasGupta pushed Arshi khan into Pool in #BB14 and got immediately evicted. So what #SimbaNagpal is doing in the house right now??#JusticeForUmarRiaz — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the last episode saw special guests Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Punjabi visiting the house. They guided the contestants on where they are going wrong as per viewers perspective. Also, each one of them was asked to save one contestant from the nomination.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv