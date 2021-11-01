New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festive fever in the Bigg Boss 15 house is on, and in the upcoming episode, viewers are going to witness more drama and entertainment when former contestants Gautam Gulati, Kamya Punjabi, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the house.

They will enter the house with a set of questions for the contestants, especially Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. They all will ask some harsh questions and also reveal how they are being portrayed to the viewers.

Later, we will see, Shamita Shetty confronting Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra for their "bit**y" expressions. To this, Teja will reply, "Let’s just say it is true, so what?” As soon as these words spill from her mouth, a verbal spat will break out between the two.

During the fight, Tejasswi would be heard saying that she wouldn't even bother if anyone is making faces behind her back. This will not go down well with Shamita, and she will hit her back by saying, "I fight for people I love and you are not in the list".

For unversed, Shamita is miffed, ever since Karan picked Tejasswi as his go-to person over her in the previous episode. The actress will be seen talking with Karan that she felt bad, and further warned him to not play any "mind games" with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tejr.an96 (@tejr.an96)

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Akasa Singh got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house, due to less votes. Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian got saved. However, this elimination has not got down well with Pratik Sehajpal as he was heard saying that her absence is going to hit him till the time he is in the house. In just four weeks, Pratik and Akasa formed a deep bond of friendship. Throughout her journey, the singer was seen supporting and guiding Pratik whenever he went wrong or weak.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv