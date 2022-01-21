New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15's upcoming episode is going to high on drama and action and all thanks to Rakhi Sawant's flipping strategy. Major disruption will be created between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee during the Ticket to Finale task after Rakhi's strategy gets exposed.

As per the promo, BB house is witnessing a task where all the non-VIPs have got the chance to grab the ticket and secure their place in the finale. Throughout the game, Rakhi tells Devoleena that she will make her win, but reveals her plans to Rashami and says, “I will tell Devoleena that I will make her win but then I will flip and make you win.”

However, when others get to know, they convince the Entertainment Queen to not support Rashami. She tells her, "Devoleena doesn’t want me to play for you. So I can’t do anything.” This doesn't go down well, with the actress and yells at Rakhi for her flipping strategy and trying to make her understand that Devoleena is using her. She further questions, "Sab uske kehne pe karegi kya". Rajiv Adatia also supports Rashami and tells Rakhi to use her brains. However, Devoleena keeps convincing Rakhi saying, "Mujhe jeetao, usko hara.”

Later in the promo, Rashami is seen crying and yelling at Devoleena for using and lying to people. She says, "Jhuthi, logon ko istemal karti hai" and then charges towards Devoleena to hit her, but Rajiv comes in between. Seeing this, Devoleena also raises her hand and says, "How dare you to touch me.”

At the end of the promo, the clipping ends on an interesting note with Rakhi standing with a pen waiting to write her final decision. Whom will Rakhi support? Do let us know.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv