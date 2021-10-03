New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited premiere of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 took off on Saturday night with the usual pomp and pranks. After his inaugural dance, Salman started introducing the contestants: Jay Bhnushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswini Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan and more.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT contestants like second runner-up and headline grabber Shamita Shetty; Amity Law School graduate Pratik Sehajpal, and Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Nishant Bhat ae ye to enter the show on Sunday. And while the premiere on Saturday showcased a minor fight between Umar Riaz and Eishaan Sehgaal, there is going to be another set of contestants who'll be seen fighting on stage.

Yes, you guessed it right! Shamita, Nishant and Pratik are seen getting into an argument with each other in front of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 stage. Nishant accuses Shamita of being biased in the previous show on the other hand, Pratik says that he might not be friends with Nishant like the way he was in Bigg Boss OTT. Take a look at the promo.

Meanwhile, in the 'Sultaani Akhaada' for the survival kit from Donal both Umar Riaz and Ieshaan get into a fight.

If the premiere was any indication of the things to come, 'Bigg Boss 15' promises to deliver its usual dose of scripted tension, slanging matches and love tangles peppered with humour of the Salman Khan kind. All that it requires from you is the suspension of disbelief and the ability to sit back and enjoy.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal