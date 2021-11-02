New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is hitting the headlines as the former contestants are making their way into the house on the eve of Diwali and to give them the right directions. In the latest episode, we saw Rashmi Desai, Gautam Gulati and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, entering the house. However, when Devo left, both Shamita Shetty and Vishal lashed out at the actress. Latter went one step ahead and passed some insulting remarks.

Seeing this, it seems contestants are not liking people coming and giving advice on their game plan, especially Vishal Kotian. However, what will happen when Wild Cards will make entry into the house. Yes, you read that right, this week, not one but two wild cards will enter the house, leaving everyone in shock.

Earlier, we informed you Raqesh Bapat is going to enter the BB house this Tuesday or Wednesday. No, there are reports that along with him, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin is also likely to enter Salman Khan's show.

Well, if the news comes out to be true then, it will be interesting to see Neha and Pratik's bonding; her friendship with Shamita and the singer's game plan.

Meanwhile, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Akasa Singh got evicted. Earlier, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted in the mid-week elimination.

Talking about an upcoming episode, viewers are likely to witness a big fight between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. The actor will throw the latter into the pool after verbal. The fight will break out during the task where each contestant will have to collect a maximum number of coconuts to remain in the Captaincy Task. Also, Bigg Boss is going to give the save contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Jau Bhanushali an important task to save four more contestants from this week's nomination.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv