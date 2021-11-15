New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is going to witness an interesting twist as BB will give special powers to VIP contestants, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat. However, this will not go down well with non-VIP contestantsPratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, and they will be seen refusing to follow the orders.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce that VIP contestants will rule and run the house according to their wishes. On hearing this, all the VIP contestants will have a discussion on how to run the house. Later, Tejasswi will be informing the non-VIP contestants of the revised rules and assign duties to them.

However, Neha and Pratik will not follow the orders, resulting in a major verbal spat between VIP and non-VIP contestants. Even Jay Bhanushali will be seen arguing with Tejasswi for speaking in a rude tone while assigning them the duties.

Here have a look:

On the other hand, Shamita will be seen crying bitterly on learning that Raqesh Bapat has quit the show on medical grounds. She will be seen talking to Neha, "He shouldn't have come, thoda tough hojaata hai and he runs away at least stand and fight. kya hai yaar. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me." Shamita further added that people in the house are insensitive, and she is tired of the mind games.

For unversed, Shamita is out of the house due to medical emergencies and will be back either on Tuesday or Wednesday's episode.

Meanwhile, this week no elimination took place on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as Afsana Khan and Raqesh were shown the doors in the middle of the week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv