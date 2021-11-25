New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss has always been a home of glorious uncertainties and is full of high voltage drama. The same is continuing this year also and in a shocking turn of event, the contestants of the show witnessed a mid-week elimination as Simba Nagpal got evicted from the Bigg Boss House. Now, in another shock to the audience and the contestants, another housemate, who people thought was running in the race for the crown, has been reportedly eliminated from the house.

According to 'The Khabri', Jay Bhanushali is eliminated from the show. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. The Khabri is a social media handle that gives an update about the upcoming Bigg Boss episodes. A few days back, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian were found in a nasty brawl. "Shocking #BiggBoss15 #JayBhanushali is eliminated from the House. Confirmation Waits," The Khabri tweeted.

After the tweet went viral, hashtag Bigg Boss15, and Jay Bhanushali were trending on the microblogging site Twitter. Apart from Jay Bhanushali, people are also expressing their shock reading Simba Nagpal's elimination and are asking that he should be brought back to the show.

There is a lot of hullabaloos related to Jay's elimination. Bhanushali was among the first contestant who walked inside the Bigg Boss' house and got the chance to interact with Salman Khan directly. There were several instances where the actor lost his temper and was found in a nasty fight.

Meanwhile, the TRP of the reality show is set to shoot up when Rakhi Sawant will not only enter the house as a wild card contestant but will finally introduce her husband Ritesh on national TV.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen