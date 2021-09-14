Bigg Boss 15: Earlier, we informed you, Reem Shaikh is likley to enter the house along with Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda and Disha Vakani. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away to hit the small screens, and makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a buzz in the wake to attract the audience. Recently, makers dropped a new promo wherein host Salman Khan was seen informing viewers that contestants will not get any suvidhaein before entering the BB 15 house.

As the few weeks are left for the shoo to kick start, a speculative contestants list is doing rounds. Earlier, we informed you, Reem Shaikh is likley to enter the house along with Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda and Disha Vakani. Now, a new report is doing rounds that TV actors Tina Datta and Manav Gohil have been approached by the Bigg Boss makers.

As per a Times of India report, Tina and Manav are in talks to enter the Salman Khan show, and if everything goes well, they might be seen gracing the show with their presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tina made her debut with Colors channel with the show Uttaran and then went on to feature in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, this is not the first time the actress was approached by the BB makers. Last year too, rumours were doing rounds that she will be entering the BB house. However, soon he debunked the rumours by dropping a post on her Instagram handle.

Talking about Manav, he is a veteran actor in the TV industry and has done many shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, C.I.D. and others. He was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak, where he essayed the role of KT.

Bigg Boss 15 will hit the TV screens in the first week of October, that is, October 3, 2021. Currently, viewers are enjoying the digital version of the show, which is being hosted by Karan Johar. The show will witness its Grand Finale this week, September 19, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv