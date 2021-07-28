Bigg Boss OTT: Aastha Gill was approached by the BB makers when she was shooting in Cape Town for KKK 11. She is likely to enter Karan Johar's hosted show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most controversial show is soon going to kickstart Bigg boss 15's digital version 'Bigg Boss OTT' from August 8 on Voot. The show will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, and ever since the makers have announced this, fans are going berserk. They are leaving no stones unturned to know celebs entering the Salman Khan's house.

Earlier, we informed you Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he will be going to be part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Now, we have another gossip, however, this is regarding Bigg Boss OTT. As per SpotBoyE, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and famous singer Aastha Gill is likely to enter KJo's hosted show. The singer was approached by the makers when she was shooting in Cape Town for KKK 11. Though initially, she denied the offer, later, she agreed to be part of the show.

However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made by makers or singer. The final list of contestants will be released when the show will stream on Voot.

Not just this, another report regarding Bigg Boss OTT is doing rounds that Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill might enter the show as a guest. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will stream on Voot for 6 weeks before the premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on the Colors TV channel. In the digital version of Bigg Boss 15 viewers will get a special power under the 'Janta Factor' wherein they will be able to suggest a task and eliminate a contestant based on his/her performance. This year, viewers can expect a ‘masaledar and highly controversial season' with a new set of contestants in both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, talking about Aastha Gill, she is one of the strong contestants in KKK 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

