New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss is a journey of ups and downs for a number contestants who are not able to make it to the top and have to leave the house due to eliminations. And Bigg Boss 15 is no different, recently, the latest one to bid adieu to the show is actor Ieshaan Sehgaal.

He got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house due to securing lesser votes as compared to others. However, seems like he is not disappointed on his eviction as he thinks that the show has given him some beautiful memories and the feeling of love.

Recently, he spoke about his journey in the high-voltage reality show saying, "I believe in destiny and my journey in 'Bigg Boss' was destined to end here. So, I am taking it that way without thinking much."

He further spoke about his bond with Miesha saying, "Moreover 'Bigg Boss' house has given me the love of my life. And I want to tell everyone that the kind of bond Miesha and I developed inside the house is going to be the same and I am in love with her. She is most special to me. Miesha also feels the same way and I really care for her."

On being asked whether his elimination happened due to having only one only connection and that is Miesha, he replied, "Well, this is the fact that most of the time I was spending time with Miesha and we were really close but I connected well with others also. I consider Tejasswi Prakash as my sister and this relationship will continue forever. I was also sharing a great bond with Karan and Jay. So, I don't think I was lacking in making connections. But this is 'Bigg Boss' and anything could happen."

That's not all, Ieshaan even revealed who he wants to win. He said, "I want Tejasswi as she is playing really well, so, yes, she deserves."

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal