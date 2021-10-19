New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is getting steamy day by day, and this time it's not Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer but a new couple. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed Karan Kundrra confessing his feelings to Tejasswi Prakash, as soon as this was shown fans went berserk and since then, they are trending #TejRan on all social media platforms.

Now, after hearty confession by the love birds, a video is doing rounds on social media platforms wherein we can see Tejasswi sitting on the back and trying to wake up Karan. She is heard saying that when you sleep even after the morning alarm goes off then, you are breaking the rules of the house. However, Karan asks her to stop bothering and pulls her closer towards him.

Here have a look:

I can’t even right now uff #TejRan pic.twitter.com/G2m0RO9lPB — Sana - I love JasLy❤️ (@jaslyislove) October 19, 2021



As soon as this clip went viral, Tejasswi and Karan's fans were on cloud nine. One of the users commented, "Kyaaa jodi hai yaar...I love them..Ban jaaye inki jodi...Dil se yahi chahti hu mein..Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat"

Another wrote, "I was really really waiting for this to happen .Very very happy to see both of them together...I have just seen this video more than 30 Times Hundred points symbol"

In the recent episode, Karan was heard saying that he misses Tejasswi and was not happy when she entered the main Bigg Boss house. He said, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.”

On the personal front, Tejasswi and Karan both currently single (at least publicly). A year ago, Karan had an ugly break-up with model Anusha Dandekar, while Tejasswi is a bit reserved when it comes to personal life.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv