New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 is filled with drama, action, friendship, and romance. Soon the reality show will come to an end. Bigg Boss 15 saw various ups and downs, while some bonds bloomed like a flower, some of the contestants also turned out to be each other's worst enemies. On Monday, double eviction took place in Bigg Boss 15 house where Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale had to leave the show.

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 ahead of its finale. After exiting the show, the actress on Tuesday night conducted a live session on her Instagram where she poured out her heart out to fans.

The actress made a shocking revelation during the live session. While interacting with fans, Devoleena said that she has suffered some serious injury for which she have to get operated. The actress also broke down in tears while sharing about her health condition. she revealed that her fall in the pole task has led to a serious injury.

She said, “My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya...That fall...injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.”

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said, “I will fight this but am tensed about it. It's just that I need your prayers. I wanted to talk to you all before getting admitted. Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera.”

Talking about her bond with Pratik, the actress said that for her Pratik is already the winner of the show. She further added that she and Sehajpal share a good bond of friendship and will always remain the same.

