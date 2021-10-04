New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has just begun and the fights have already started in the jungle. Salman Khan's show which is known for the high-decibel wars and heated arguments is back with its 15th season where the new contestants are put up in a jungle.

This time the celebrities are experiencing different living situations altogether. And as some are still settling in, many have already started picking up fights. Yes, 'Sankat' for them has started to brew as Afsana and Vidhigot into an angry brawl right after 'Bigg Boss' commanded everyone to return in their belongings except for the essentials.

As Vidhi hurried everyone to follow the order, Afsana suddenly lost her nerve and started screaming at her. "Tu hoti kaun hai mujhe bolne waali?" (who are you to say all this to me) she fired at her. Equally strong-willed herself, Vidhi also lashed out at Afsana, threatening to hit her to quieten her down.

Meanwhile, another fight took place between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. The continuous shenanigans of Pratik regarding the house rules irked Jay and Umar. While Jay warned Pratik to watch his mouth, the latter hit back by bringing up orders from Bigg Boss. While Umar and Karan sided with Jay, Nishant took Pratik's side. Thus alliances have started forming in the jungle, where survival will become challenging with every passing minute!

Well, now it'll be interesting to come across the new twists and turns getting unveiled in the reality show.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, 'Bigg Boss 15' airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on COLORS. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal