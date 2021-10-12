New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has entered the second week, and the fun is increasing with every passing day. In the last episode, we saw Junglewasis and Gharwaasis at loggerheads during the task. The task was to enter the house, and Karan Kundrra suggested his team keep Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat separated to keep them out of the race. However, soon the task took a nasty turn and Shamita-Tejasswi were seen engaging in a heated verbal spat.

Later, Bigg Boss gave another task to Junglewasis, wherein they had to nominate contestants for this week's eviction. Junglewasis were divided into six teams and each team consisted of two members--Jay & Umar, Tejasswi & Karan, Afsana Khan & Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer, Vishal & Vidhi and Akasa & Donal.

They all nominated contestants--Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya.

Coming back to Tejasswi and Shamita's fight, during the task to enter the house, Teju blocked Shamita on the floor while others blocked Nishant and Pratik in the BB 15 house.

After few minutes, Shamita started screaming that her nails are hurting. On hearing this, Tejasswi snapped and said that even she has got hurt but she is not making a fuzz about it. This didn't go down well with the Bollywood actress and accused Tejasswi of saying that she thinks Shamita was pretending to be hurt.

Meanwhile, the inmates had immense fun during the task of Daaku and Soldier. Junglewasis essayed the role of Daaku while Gharwasis was seen in the role of Soldier. All the junglewasis were seen dressed in the attire of Daaku and were seen scaring the gharwasis. Jay Bhanushali was also seen joking around that if any of the daaku passes away then, he will be happy to take the responsibility of the female daakus.

Talking about the nominations, it will be interesting to see who gets evicted this week, as all the contestants are playing the game wisely.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv