Bigg Boss 15 is a roller coaster ride and has its own twists and turns. In the latest update about the show, it is being said that actress and former contestant Donal Bisht is all set to make a re-entry into the show. Yes, Donal who was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house might have a wild card entry.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now either from the makers or from the actress herself. After her elimination, Donal stated that she got out of the show as she had her own style of playing the game.

In an interview once, Donal had pointed out names of Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash and said that they were against her. She mentioned that they sidelined her and barely wanted to see her shine in the house.

And now, after Raqesh's exit and show undergoing so much drama, it will be interesting to see Donal making an entry if the reports are true.

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, recently Kartik Aaryan graced the sets of the show to promote his upcoming film Dhamaka. The actor interacted with Salman Khan and told him that he has been his fan all through. On the other hand, Salman also praised Kartik by saying, "Feels good that you are doing such wonderful films Kartik. Your choice of films have started getting better, earlier too you did good films but your choices have gotten better".

