New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14’s contestant Sonali Phogat’s house in Hisar, Haryana was robbed where valuables like gold, silver, jewellery, Rs 10 lakh cash and a licenced pistol along with cartridges were stolen. She politician filed a case on Feb 16 and HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit has confirmed the same. The Haryana police said that the incident happened when Sonali went out of town for a few days. She had locked her house and had gone to Chandigarh on Feb 9 for a few days. Later when the actor returned home, the locks were broken and the valuables were robbed.

Also, her CCTV cameras were of no use as the thieves took the recorder with them which had all the footage. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter further.

Sonali Phogat hit the headlines recently when she entered the infamous show Bigg Boss 14. The actress-turned-politician is the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha and had also fought elections in 2019 assembly polls against Congress from Adampur. But Phogat lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi ex Haryana CM late Bhajan Lal’s son.

Sonali is a famous name in Punjab and Haryana’s entertainment industry. She has appeared in a lot of music videos and has worked in a TV show named "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma".

Meanwhile, before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, in an interview, Phogat had told IANS, “I have been a big fan of 'Bigg Boss' for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?" She further added, “I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I'don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv