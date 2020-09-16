It is being speculated that the famous YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will enter Bigg Boss 14, here’s what he has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to premiere on October 3. Since the announcement of the new season, we keep coming across tentative lists of contestants on social media. Amid speculations, famous YouTuber CarryMinati’s name also popped up in the contestant list of Bigg Boss season 14.

However, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar rubbished the reports in a live chat with his fans. When one of the fans asked him about his entry in Bigg Boss season 14, the 21-year-old said that the reports of him being part of the show are false. Well, it is a heartbreak for YouTube sensation Carryminati’s fans because they won’t be able to see other sides of their laughter package. On Wednesday, the social media users went ROFL to hear about Carryminati’s entry in the show.

Hailing from Haryana's Faridabad, CarryMinati has become a well-known face on social media for his roast, online gaming videos and interesting Youtube content creation. CarryMinati has a huge fan base and he is also a recipient of the YouTube diamond play button. A few months back, Carry grabbed eyeballs for his tussle with TikToker Amir Siddiqui and another YouTuber Kunal Kamra which was later escalated to a fan fight.

Talking about Bigg Boss season 14, the shooting for the first episode will begin on October 1. According to a report published in India.com, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma and Aly Goni are confirmed contestants of BB season 14.

Posted By: Srishti Goel