New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The mastermind of the house Vikas Gupta was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 14 house for throwing Arshi Khan in the pool. Vikas lost his temper in the show as he was being constantly poked by Arshi Khan. Despite giving several warnings to Arshi she did not stop there and at one point Vikas threw Arshi in the pool. Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah, and others were witnesses of the incident, and he was also injured and they were left in shock.

However, after this Vikas Gupta had a mental breakdown and he wept badly. He also said that he has been alone for two and a half years. He also said that he got injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi but no one cared to check on him. Vikas Gupta also said that he did not get any support when he came out in the open about his sexuality.

As he opened up about all of it, fans felt terrible for Vikas Gupta and they started showering praises for him on social media. After this, his brother Siddharth also came in support of him and posted a cryptic note on Instagram's story. It read: You are not weak because you have suffered. You are strong because you are a survivor.

While leaving the Bigg Boss show, Vikas said that people should start supporting one another instead of pulling down each other.

During the episode, Arshi had threatened Vikas that she would talk about his parents, especially the producer's relationship with his mother. After which also she did not stoop and Vikas got irritated and he threw her in the pool, which caused a fight between the two.

