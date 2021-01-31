Bigg Boss 14: In the recent episode, Salman Khan made sure to take the class of the inmates and he was in no mood to spare anyone as he was highly disappointed with the contestants of this season.

From Rakhi Sawant to Abhinav Shukla to Nikki Tamboli, the Kick actor slammed almost everyone in the house. Host Salman Khan also told Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla that they were overreacting to the situation and they should have made Rakhi understand things privately instead of talking about it in the open. Salman also told Rakhi that she should know where to stop and should not cross the limits.

The makers of Bigg Boss also released a promo in which it is seen that Mouni Roy makes her entry in the house as a guest and she is seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan. In the promo,Salman and Mouni play a fun game in which the inmates gets punished everytime they lie.

Mouni asks Rubina that if she is jealous of Rakhi to which she says no, but the housemates feel that she is lying. After this, where Arshi was asked that if she wanted to be like Rakhi, her answer to it was no, which the housemates felt that it was a lie.

After this Devoleena and Aly Goni are seen in a chat show task in which they are asking contestants some fun questions and that is surely adding to the fun banter in the BB house. In the chat show round, Rahul Vaidya was asked who will he kill marry, and date amongst Rubina, Rakhi, and Arshi. To which, he answers that he would marry Rubina, date Rakhi, and kill Arshi. Everyone was shocked after hearing this answer. Soon after this, host Salman Khan announces that Vikas Gupta will be eliminated from the house this week.

