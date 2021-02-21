The grand finale of Bigg Boss will be aired tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV. The viewers can also watch the show on their phone screens on mobile applications- Voot and MX player.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The countdown for Bigg Boss finale has already begun. In just a few hours, the name of the winner of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss will be out. However, it seems like the viewers have a fair idea of who is likely to win the show. According to the Jagran English poll on Twitter, Rubina Dilaik could be the winner of Bigg Boss 14 as she has received 60 per cent votes followed by Rahul Vaidya with 30 per cent votes. On the other hand, Aly Goni has received 11 per cent of votes.

From the poll, it is evident that Rahul Vaidya is netizens' favourite. Another thing that came to our notice is that there is a huge gap in the vote count between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya and the actress is leading with almost 30 per cent votes.

Currently, there are five finalists in the Bigg Boss house-- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant. In this list of finalists, Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a challenger and Aly Goni entered the show as a wild card entry.

Rakhi entered the show as a challenger along with Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Mahajan. All the other challengers got evicted from the show and Rakhi was the only challenger who was able to survive in the show.

At the starting of the season, Toofani seniors-- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan also entered the show. They stayed in the house for a small period. They had the responsibilities of different departments in the house. Not only this, but they also made sure to entertain the netizens.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma