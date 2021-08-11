Rubina Dilaik took to her official social media handle and shared some drool-worthy photos on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a bikini. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Rubina Dilaik is a well-known face of the small screen. Often gracing the screen in her sanskari avatar, Rubina in her real life, is a bit bold. And this was revealed for the first time when she was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Apart from her screen presence as everyone's favourite bahu and Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina is quite popular on social media too. Yes, the actress keeps sharing her photos and videos on Instagram and updates fans with her personal life. Recently Rubina is vacationing in Goa with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

And from there, the actress shared some drool-worthy photos on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a bikini. Yes, the actress has dropped some sizzling photos on her account in which Rubina is seen flaunting her HOT-BOD. She captioned the picture saying "Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai…."

Take a look at Rubina's Instagram posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Apart from this, the actress has also shared a video of herself in which she is seen in the swimming pool. Rubina is wearing the same black bikini in the video which she had captioned saying, "Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik will feature in a music video with hubby Abhinav Shukla. The duo recently announced about the same on their respective official social media handles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal