New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television's much-famous bahu, Tinaa Dattaa is all set to make her entry to the Bigg Boss 14 house. It is reported that the actress is going to make her entry on the show on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

To be noted, this is going to be the first ever appearance of Tinaa on the Salman Khan-hosted show. The Zee News report suggests that Tina is going to go inside the house to spice up the entertainment factor in the show. Viewers already have loved her as Ichha in Uttaran and it’s going to be an interesting weekend episode.

Earlier, Tinaa had refuted all the rumors of her being in the Bigg Boss house. She also wrote a letter to Bigg Boss in which she cleared all the rumors of her doing the season this year.

The actress penned the letter that reads, “Dear Big Boss, Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did. my gosh! Ever since rumours of my ‘imaginary’ relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged… My phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichdi paki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian Television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant!

Love

Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa"

Actress Tinaa and Rashami Desai, both rose to fame with their show Uttaran. In the show, Tinaa played the role of Icchaa, while Rashami played the role of Tapasya. However, there were several rumors that Rashami Desai and Tinaa aren't good friends but Tinaa had refuted all of them and in an interview, said that she shares a really good bond with Rashami and they have supported each other.

She further said that they are constantly in touch with each other. " In fact, we are neighbors and good friends. We hang around, and even attend events and parties together, said Tinaa.

