The Bigg Boss 14 is going to air on October 3, 2020, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14, is all set to entertain viewers with its new season and the hype is like never before. However, there are several rumours doing rounds which says that the popular reality show will be aired for half an hour instead of the usual one hour format during the weekdays.

Although the makers of the Bigg Boss 14 has refuted about the same and clarified it in an official statement. The statement read, "The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting 3rd October."

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 14, this new season is going to see several celebrities while being locked inside the house for the tenure of three months.

The Bigg Boss 14 is going to air on October 3, 2020, and will be hosted by Salman Khan. This season will follow all the norms of social distancing and other precautions to ensure the safety of all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The makers of the Bigg Boss are already teasing fans with amazing promos and recently, the show witnessed a grand virtual launch in which they introduced the first contest of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu.

On the other hand, this season will also have interesting elements for the contestants that will include theatre, spa, gym, restaurant and shopping mall in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma