New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant is grabbing eyeballs ever since she entered Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress has always been in limelight for one reason or the other, however, nowadays she is in news for entertaining the audience with her antics and playing the game wisely. Also, there is one more reason that Main Hoon Na actress is in news and that's because of her husband Ritesh.

Yes, you read it right! Ever since Rakhi announced her marriage with businessman Ritesh no one has seen his picture. Now that actress has entered Salman Khan's show, her husband Ritesh is quite active and giving interviews to entertainment portals regarding their marriage and Rakhi's game. Recently in an interview with ETimes, Ritesh opened up on why he hid his identity from everyone and said that it was his selfish move as he thought his business would get affected because of his marriage with Rakhi.

"I think it is totally my fault and mistake and my selfish nature that I kept my identity under wraps. I always had this fear that after revealing my relationship and identity in front of everyone because of bad humour, my shares can get affected. This was my selfish nature." He further added, "Through this interview, I want to tell everyone that she has done a favour on me by coming into my life and marrying me. I or my family can never repay that thing. She has been really a true wife and companion."

Will he enter Bigg Boss 14?

Ritesh further went on to say that now he is not bothered about it anymore and is all prepared to tell the world that Rakhi is his wife. Also, he is willing to come on Bigg Boss 14 too, if makers give him a chance. Speaking further to ETimes, Rakhi's husband spills the beans on their plans of 2021, he revealed that they both are planning to have a kid next years.

