New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success as the show is inching towards the finale. The makers are also leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting, recently, we saw Vikas Gupta getting evicted from the Salman Khan's show. The Mastermind was given the opportunity to use his Joker Card, however, he accepted the decision of the audience and said alvida to the show.

As Monday is here so is the fight to save oneself from the nominations. In the upcoming episode, we will see Bigg Boss announcing the Nomination Task wherein the housemates will have to write the name of the contestant to deserves to get safe from the task.

Now as you all must be eager to know who will get save among all the contestants then here we are with the spoiler straight from the BB house. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, the decision lies in the hand of Nikki Tamboli as she will be the last one to cast her vote to save a contestant from nominations. And to everyone's surprise, she will side with Rahul Vaidya and will save him from this week's nomination. As a result, all the contestants except Rahul Vaidya are nominated this week.

Nikki and Rahul have been at loggerheads from past few days so this decision will not just leave the fans in amazement but will also leave her friends Rubina and Abhinav in shock.

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Aly Gony asking interesting questions with friend Rahul Vaidya in Rapid Fire round. He asks the 33-year-old singer to choose between three names of female contestants, whom he would like to kill, date and marry. To this he says, he will kill Arshi Khan, date Rakhi Sawant and will marry Rubina Dilaik, his answers leave housemates including Rubina and Abhinav in shock. As Rahul and Rubina do not share a great rapport with each other and are always fitting on the petty issues.

