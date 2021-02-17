Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss will announce a task where he will give a chance to fulfil all the housemates' wish, however, there is a catch. Read on to know what it is

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just three days away to hit our TV screens. Now, as the show is inching closer, the heartbeats of fans are rising to know who will be the three finalists to fight for the trophy. However, more than that viewers were surprised after watching the recent episode.

Yes, you read it right, for the first time, there was no drama and fights in the BB house this season. The house was filled with an essence of love and all thanks to the Cupid Task. They were all in the merry mood, the cheery on the cake was Abhinav Shukla's entry into the house. The romantic moment of the couple kept the viewers glued to their TV sets.

Well, the moments don't end here as in today's episode also we will get to see their mushy romance. Moving on, the upcoming episode is going to be merry for the housemates and heartbreaking at the same time. Bigg Boss will announce a task where he will give a chance to fulfil all the housemates' wish. However, there is a catch, contestants will have to sacrifice something close to their heart just to full fill their co-housemates' wish.

Yes, you read it right, Rakhi Sawant will have to tear Ritesh's letter to fulfil co-contestants' wish. While, Rahul Vaidya will have to tear girlfriend Disha Parmar's scarf if he wants Nikki to meet her parents on virtual call. Well, the episode doesn't end here, Bigg Boss has planned one more twist for the housemates.

As per preview, Bigg Boss will offer Nikki Tamboli an interesting deal which is, he will offer Rs 6 lakh to leave the show. Also, rumours are rife that Nikki might get evicted in the mid-week eviction.

Today's episode is going to be full of drama and entertainment, as it will be interesting to watch housemates sacrificing their stuff to fulfil each other's wishes. Also, will Nikki accept the offer and walk out of the house just a few days before the Grand Finale will be cherry on top.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv