Bigg Boss 14: Today Salman Khan will announce the new captain of this house. Check out is Rubina Dilaik on his list.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most controversial show Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on the success after Challengers entered the show and added the adequate tadka. However, with Vikas Gupta's shocking eviction due to his violent behaviour towards Arshi Khan, this week left the viewers and the contestant shock.

Vikas Gupta fans don't worry today Arshi will get an adequate scolding from Salman Khan which will make her almost exit from the show. Well, we will talk about this later first talk about who will be captain of the BB house this week.

Now as per Bigg Boss Khabri, reports are doing rounds that this Weekend Ka Vaar we will see Salman Khan announcing Rubina Dilaik as captain of the house. The process will go like this, Dabangg actor will ask TV actress why she didn't fight for the task, to which she will give a nice explanation and the end of the conversation, she will be declared the captain.

Now the question is what reason did Rubina give that impressed the Bollywood superstar that he crowned her as the captain of the house. So, to find out their conversation you all have to watch the show tonight.

This Weekend ka Vaar Salman seems to be in a really good mood as he is going to prank Abhinav Shukla and Rubina by announcing double eviction. He will tell everyone that after Kashmera Shah, Abhinav has to say alvida to the show as his journey ends here.

On hearing this Rubina will be shocked and will get teary-eyed, however, the moment she will shed her tears Salman will reveal that he was pranking the couple and Abhinav is not leaving the house.

Coming back to Arshi's exit then click here to find out will she leave the house or not.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv