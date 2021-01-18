Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan to make a voluntary exit from Salman Khan's show due to his work commitments, however, BB makers to add a twist to his exit. Read on to know what is that TWIST

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success and credit goes to the makers who are making the show interesting by adding twists and turns in Salman Khan's show. Lately, we saw finalist Jasmin Bhasin saying alvida to BB house and now we will see another finalist Eijaz Khan making a voluntary exit.

This decision has left his fans and even the housemates in shock. Well, indeed its quite shocking as Eijaz Khan was the first one to enter the house and was one of the toughest contenders. Also, the audience was of the view that the TV actor has high chances of winning the Bigg Boss 14 show. Now with this news, it has sent all his fans into a frenzy.

Well, makers also didn't leave this opportunity go waste as they invited Bigg Boss 13 contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee as a proxy contestant. Earlier, Devoleena was Vikas Gupta's proxy and now she is Eijaz Khan's proxy.

Yes, you read it right, our Gopi Bahu is Eijaz's proxy which means that TV actor will come back. Well, we are yet not sure, however, as per Bigg Boss Khabri, after a couple of weeks 45-actor will return.

For unversed, Eijaz Khan is leaving the house due to his work commitments as he had given his dates for shooting and since he was in the house he would have lost those projects. He is going out to complete the shooting and reschedule the dates so that he can make a comeback in the controversial show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, talking about the housemates, they will be shell shocked after hearing this news. Challenger Arshi Khan will be seen crying her eyes out after Bigg Boss announces this disturbing news as the duo shared a brother-sister bond in the Bigg Boss house. Even Rubina Dilaik was seen not able to digest this news.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv