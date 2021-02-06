Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is the ex-BB house contestant and she entered the show as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, and Manu Punjabi.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was high on drama, and a major showdown between Arshi Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen. The fight between the duo went to a certain point that the Saath Nibhana Sathiya actress was seen stuffing food in Arshi's mouth and was even throwing food in the house. The fight between Arshi and Devoleena started as the former cursed Devoleena and after that, the latter got fumed over it and lost her calm.

However, now in a new development, the Bigg Boss Khabri reported that Arshi Khan will be evicted from the show. While the report is not confirmed yet, but there is a high chance that she might get evicted from the show for using foul language for her co-contestants.

Recently, the Bigg Boss contestants Arshi and Devoleena were seen at loggerheads. Devoleena alleged that Arshi cursed her that if something is close to her, it will die, and thus after that, she will realise the value of it. After listening to this, Devoleena lost all her calm and she started yelling at the top of her lungs and she even threw food everywhere in the BB house.

After this, Bigg Boss called Devoleena into the confession room and assured her that everyone in her family is fine and her behavior in the house has caused a ruckus. Bigg Boss further said that she will remain nominated from BB house till the end of the show and as she is Eijaz's proxy even if he comes back, he will also be nominated every week because of her.

Reacting to Arshi Khan and Devoleena's fight, Rashami Desai also tweeted in support of Devoleena and said, "#arshi : baddua deti hun... tere karibi mar jaaye. it’s really heart broken 💔 and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn’t a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling"

For the unknown, Devoleena entered the show as a proxy for contestant Eijaz Khan, who opted to go out from BB house because he had some work commitments and it is to be noted that the actor will mark his re-entry on the show super soon.

To be noted, Arshi Khan is the ex-BB house contestant and she entered the show as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, and Manu Punjabi. However, from the challengers, only Arshi Khan and Rakhi Swant are now in the show.

