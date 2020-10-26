Bigg Boss 14: Wild card entry Kavita Kaushik becomes captain of BB House, gets into fight with Pavitra Punia | WATCH
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is filled with spice and drama. In an interesting twist, the Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar welcomed the new wild card entries in house. Host Salman Khan introduced Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The housemates were left surprised after seeing the new competition in the house. However, Salman Khaan turned the tables as he announced Kavita Kaushik as the new captain of the house.
Today, it is going to be the first-day of wild card entries in the house and the new fights and drama is already marking its place. Captain of the house Kavita Kaushik and Pavitra Punia will be seen locking horns in the house. They seem to be locking horns over the issue of rules in the house and Shardul and Pavitra were disobeying them, thus, Kavita Kaushik started yelling at the top of her lungs.
Kavita is also seen lashing out at Shardul for using the smoking area with Pavitra as only one person is allowed inside. To which, Shardul says that he had checked with Pavitra, However, Kavita does not agree with the excuse and says, 'Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.' This is when Pavitra gets offended and she asks Kavita to not command over her, as she is still very new in the house.
#CAPTIANKK on fire 🔥🔥🔥 aate hi dhamaka #DhakadChhori #EntertainmentKiDukaan @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14 pic.twitter.com/7G5kC43dnx— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 25, 2020
Kavita does not like the behaviour of Pavitra and she says 'Aise logo ko main ghar ke bahar khada rakhti hoon, aayi badi,' as she walks off.
With this promo, it is pretty much clear that Kavita is going to create a stir in the house. Kamya Punjabi also shared a post on her Twitter in which she is seen praising her friend Kavita. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "#CAPTIANKK on fire ?????? aate hi dhamaka.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
