New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is now going to come up with another strategy to entertain its viewers as they are gearing up to introduce connection week round. In this round, the friends or family members of the contestants will enter the show and will stay there for a week. As soon as the report about connection week came out, the fans of Rahul Vaidya couldn't hold their happiness and they started speculating that the singer's girlfriend Disha Parmar will also mark her entry in the show.

However, Disha Parmar has put an end to all the speculations as she said that Rahul is strong enough to fight his own battles and she further said that if she will be there on the show it will have an adverse effect on him.

A fan on Twitter said to Disha, “.@disha11parmar it’s time to put your personal preference aside and go in the house to support #RahulVaidya. Especially since he was targeted so much in the past two days! Your entrance will give him the much-needed boost/motivation. So I really hope you go in the #BB14 house.”

To which, the actress replied and said, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then."

Earlier, Rahul proposed to Disha in Bigg Boss 14 house in a very cute manner as he wrote 'will you marry me?' on his T-shirt. He even said that he has now realised how important she was in his life after coming on the show. Later, Rahul's mother entered the house in the family week round and said that the family has already begun the preparations for his wedding.

