New Delhi| Jagran Enteratinment Desk: The television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani has marked his entry to the Bigg Boss house. This handsome hunk gained popularity with his performance on show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Nishant made a dashing entry on the stage of Bigg Boss 14 and revealed that he is short-tempered. It is reported that he was being approached for the show for a very long time and he has finally made it to the show.

However, before entering the show he tried his luck and it is reported that he took help from the numerology calculator and he has changed his name from Nishant Singh Malkani to Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Nishant Singh Career

The actor marked his debut on the small screen with the show Miley Jab Hum Tum where played the role of Adhiraj Singh, Nishant was also part of shows like Pyar Ki Ek Kahani and he also did a cameo in the show Sasural Genda Phool.

The 33-year-old actor has not only been part of small screen shows but has also done several films like Bezubaan Ishq, Horror Story, Love Training among others. But none of them fared well at the box office.

Nishant Singh Instagram

The actor's amazing looks and good physique has awarded him with 436k followers. Nishant is pretty much active on social media and he keeps on sharing about his life and workout selfies.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma