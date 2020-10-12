New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to face a surprise eviction on Monday. The Toofani Seniors -- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla – will be given a special power in which they will be able to decide one name, who will be the first contestant of the house to be evicted.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, the freshers of the house were given a special task in which they had to rate themselves from poor to excellent. None of them took the category of excellent and agreed to rate each other unanimously without any fights. After the task, Toofani Seniors expressed their disappointment and said that no one had a point of view.

Who is going to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Monday?

The first elimination round will not take place by voting but it will be based on the decision of Toofani Seniors. In tonight's episode, the seniors will have to decide one name who they want to evict from BB house.

The seniors have already prepared the report card and they have named Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya as they have not been that great on the show. All three seniors had named Sara and said that “is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her)” during a game in the last episode.

Sidharth and Hina even named Rubina and said that she is not that much a disappointment but has stood for herself against the senior, that didn't go well with the seniors.

Meanwhile, the makers of BB house released a promo in which Nikki Tamboli is leaving everyone in splits as she will be seen steam ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxer.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma