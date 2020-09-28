Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of a grand premiere of the new season of the much-awaited television reality Bigg Boss, have a look at the current life of previous winners of this show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated reality shows of television 'Bigg Boss Season 14' is all set to premiere on October 3. Salman Khan is once again donning the cap of the show's host. He shared a glimpse of the new season ahead of the grand premiere. The makers have promised that this season will be different from other seasons, hence gave it a tagline 'Ab Scene Paltega'. Well, there is a lot of speculation surrounding new contestants, which we will soon know. In this article, we will have a look at winners of previous seasons and their life after Bigg Boss.

1. Season 1: Rahul Roy (2006)

Rahul Roy is popularly known for his debutant role in the 1990's Aashiqui. The actor marked the victory of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss which was hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. Rahul is currently working on his upcoming film 'The Walk', which is based on the plight of migrant workers during a lockdown.

2. Season 2: Ashutosh Kaushik (2008)

Ashutosh Kaushik came into limelight after winning MTV Roadies in 2005. Then, he came to Bigg Boss season 2 in 2008 and won the title of the show. The model turned actor had worked in a few films but he left the industry to financially help his family. Recently, he got married to his girlfriend Arpita in Noida.

3. Season 3: Vindu Dara Singh (2009)

Vindu Dara Singh, who is known for his versatile roles in many films, came into the limelight after entering into Bigg Boss house in season 3. Before lockdown, the actor went to Punjab for some work and got stuck in Chandigarh. According to the reports he is producing some upcoming Punjabi films and songs.

4. Season 4: Shweta Singh (2010)

One of the most popular television actress Shweta Tiwari won the title of Bigg Boss season 4, which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Shweta is currently busy shooting her ongoing show Mere Dad Ki Dulhaniya.

5. Season 5: Juhi Parmar (2011)

Juhi Parmar is known for her lead role in Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She entered Bigg Boss house in season 5, which was hosted by Sanjay Dutt. She has been last featured in a television show Tantra in 2019.

6. Season 6: Urvashi Dholakia (2012)

Urvashi Dholakia, who is popularly known for his role Komolika Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kausautii Zindagi Kay, entered the Bigg Boss house in 2012. Urvashi has been last seen in a dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 with his former partner.

7. Season 7: Gauhar Khan (2013)

Gauhar Khan, who is popularly known for her sizzling dance appearance in Arjun Kapoor's Ishaqzaade, has participated in Bigg Boss season 6. This season was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gauhar Khan earned immense love from the audience and won the title of the show. She has been featured in many films and had participated in several reality shows. She has been last seen in dancing videos with ace choreographer Melvin Louis.

8. Season 8: Gautam Gulati (2014)

Gautam Gulati won season 8 of one of the most watched-reality shows Bigg Boss. Gautam had worked with Salman Khan on the sets of Veer. After that, he has been seen in many television shows and reality shows. Gulati also made his appearance in the last season of Bigg Boss.

9. Season 9: Prince Narula (2015)

Prince Narula is known for his victories in reality shows, he had won Roadies, SplitsVilla, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and others. He has entered the Bigg Boss house in season 9. He has been last seen in a dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 with his wife Yuvika.

10. Season 10: Manveer Gurjar (2016)

Manveer Gurjar made his popularity after entering into the Bigg Boss season 10. He participated as a commoner but managed to grab the maximum attention of the audience. He is from Noida and came back to his place after the show ended. Manveer is now back to his life before Bigg Boss.

11. Season 11: Shilpa Shinde (2017)

Salman Khan announced Shilpa Shinde as a winner of Bigg Boss season 11. She is a popular television actress and she reportedly quit his show to enter into BB house. Shinde joined politics in 2019 and she currently a member of the Indian National Congress.

12. Dipika Kakar (2018)

After receiving immense love from the audience as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar took participation in Bigg Boss season 12. She faced a neck to neck competition against former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth. After Bigg Boss, she was featured in a show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum alongside Karan V Grover, which went off the air in March 2020.

13. Season 13 (Sidharth Shukla)

Sidharth Shukla came into limelight after his role Shivraj Shekhar in ColorsTV's popular show Balika Vadhu. He had done reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhlaja and others. He had also been featured in Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. After that, the actor participated in Bigg Boss season 13 and became the most loved contestant on social media. He had also marked his presence among the most googled personalities in India in 2019-2020. Currently, Shukla is working in music videos and will also be seen in Bigg Boss Season 14.

Posted By: Srishti Goel