New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is here and host Salman Khan is all set to take the stage as the contestants of the house are gearing up for some crucial decision in the house. However, Salman Khan is coming in a mood to take the class of contestants and this time he called out TV actress Rubina Dilaik. As Rubina had said that the Ek Tha Tiger actor had spoken to her in the wrong manner.

Host Salman Khan was surely not in the good mood with her remark and in Saturday's episode, he told Rubina that she should avoid taking his name to garner the attention. Thus he said that "Ab samaan wali baat main touch karu ya na touch karu, yeh aap mujhe bataye kyuki agar main isko touch karunga toh main ekdum bheetar iske ghus jaauga. Dekho aap andar khel rahi ho bahut accha khel rahi ho lekin iss khel main mujhe shamil mat karo aap."

Salman did take a class of Rubina and said that she should not interpret thing by her own. Rubina said that the condescending remark was directed to her husband, Abhinav and to which Salman said that he would've been on the show even if he weren't married to you.

He further said, "Main aapka competition nahi hoon, main aapka host hoon, aap mere ghar mein reh rahe ho. Toh please, iss galatfemi mein mat rehein, kyunki yeh galatfemi ka gubaara aapke sar pe phootega"

Meanwhile, the netizens are divided over the decision and some said that Rubina had crossed a line, others felt that Salman shouldn’t have made the remarks.

One of the users said, "Salman khan ne phir galat smjha hoga.. Afterall rubina is more intelligent than salman .. hai na"

Another user said, "Big Boss is not about only wat Salman khan feels...its about the contestants too..

Rubina is a great package of brains, dignity and entertainment...Hope she wins the show..as i cnt see anyone else with all three elements in the hse to be in the finale..except Rahul(tuffcompetitor"

Salman khan ne phir galat smjha hoga.. Afterall rubina is more intelligent than salman .. hai na 😌😌😌

Last WKV also Salman praised her; n again this WKV not once but multiple times Salman Bhai said to #RubinaDilaik: “aap andar bahot achcha kar rahe ho Rubina”😍❤



I hope she continue this and hopefully become winner of this season.😍#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Arjun (@Its_Arjun17) October 24, 2020

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Rubina said that she wants to quit as felt wrong and is disheartened by the fact that Salman referred her husband Abhinav as ‘samaan’ (luggage). “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected."

