Finally! Bigg Boss 14 is going to witness a love triangle between Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Remember how Nikki got upset when Aly didn't stand up for her when Rakhi Sawant abused her in Duck Task and things followed after that where you all got to know that she has a soft corner for an actor? If yes, then you are at right place as in this article we will tell you what actually Nikki Tamboli feels about Aly and his relationship with Jasmin.

Recently, Colors dropped a promo of tonight's episode wherein we can see Nikki finally confessing her feelings for Aly in front of Rakhi Sawant. The two will be seen sitting in the bedroom discussing rumour Rakhi heard that she has a soft corner for Aly despite knowing that he is in relationship with Jasmin. On hearing this Nikki will explain that Aly and Jasmin are "just best friends" and Naagin actress has not thought about love feeling with Aly.

After this, Rakhi goes on to tell, Nikki that it seems Aly likes him and on hearing this Nikki can't stop blushing. She admits that she genuinely likes him and if he comes and asks her about it she will tell the truth. But will never go directly to him as she feels shy.

Now, this is going to be interesting to watch a first love triangle in Bigg Boss 14 house. After seeing husband-wife romance in the house, it will be refreshing to watch the Jasmin, Aly and Nikki's blossoming romance in the house.

Meanwhile, Aly's sister Ilham Goni opened up about her brother's bond with Jasmin and said that they’re just friends now. Speaking to Bombay Times she added, "I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house”.

