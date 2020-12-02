Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument and went on a personal level to demean each other. In anger, Kavita walked out of the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Season 14 was filled with entertainment, emotions and full-on drama. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were left on the verge of separation in the Bigg Boss house as one of them had to leave the game show during the first eviction of finale week. During the task to protect themselves from the evictions, the contestants asked spicy questions from their competitors. Amidst that, Kavita Kaushik called Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fake and propaganda creators.

Kavita asked Rubina, "Game jitne ke liye aap kuch bhi kar skti hain na, aapne apne relationship ka bhi mazak bna diya. Decide krke aaye the dono?" To which, Rubina Dilaik said that it was their past and they are happily together now. Then Kavita said, "Toh starting me jo aap dono ne prem ka swang racha vo jhutha tha" (so, the love that you too were showing in the beginning was fake).

However, the task ended in the last episode but it seems that Rubina Dilaik in no mood to forgive Kavita. According to the promo shared by the makers, Kavita is seen saying, "Ghar se bhar chalo bataungi mein tumhe". Rubina replies, "Kya ghar se bahar, talk to me here. Don't you push me here." Kavita also hinted that she will reveal Abhinav's dark secret on national television. The fight goes ugly when both of them start pushing each other.

In the teaser, Kavita Kaushik is seen walking out of the Bigg Boss house. However, contestants ask Bigg Boss to open the Mukhya Duwar (main gate) in anger but Bigg Boss never let anyone leave this way. But, the main gate was already opened due to the mass elimination week. Now, it will be interesting to see if Kavita Kaushik will literally leave the BB house or she is just threatening people in the house.

Posted By: Srishti Goel