Bigg Boss 14: Recently, in the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted as she got the least votes in the BB house. She came as a proxy for Eijaz Khan who left the show due to some work commitments.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Weekend ka Vaar episode of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 was filled with love as Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar made a special appearance and surprised everyone.

However, it was host Salman Khan who made the episode interesting as he scared Rahul Vaidya by saying that Disha has turned down his proposal.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor later said that he was joking and asked the housemates to start preparing for the wedding. As soon as the BB housemates heard the news, they started cheering up and that's when Disha made her entry on the show.

As Disha came to the show, Rahul got teary-eyed. The singer even asked her why didn't she come on the show for so long, to which, Disha said that she was waiting for the right moment and what is better than Valentine's Day.

Disha further said that she has been waiting for him for so long, when will he return as these 5 months were the most boring months of her life.

Rahul also proposed to Disha on the show and the actress placed two demands in front of him before accepting the proposal. She said, "I want a grand wedding and another thing is that I want a big diamond." Rahul cheered up and happily accepts her demands.

After Disha left the show, Rahul invited everyone to his wedding. As the proposal scene ended, sweets were distributed in the BB house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Recently, in the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted as she got the least votes in the BB house. She came as a proxy for Eijaz Khan who left the show due to some work commitments. The episode ended with a discussion between Rahul and Rubina on the show, and the former said that his proposal for Disha was impulsive.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma