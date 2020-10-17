Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli is going to get the big shock as the BB freshers will decide if they want her to remain the senior/confirmed 'sadasya (member)' in the house or not.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 October 17 episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' may come as a big surprise for Nikki Tamboli as Bigg Boss will give BB freshers power to decide if they want her to remain the senior/confirmed 'sadasya (member)' in the house or not. This decision is also likely to leave BB Toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla - baffled.

The makers of the BB house released a promo in which Bigg Boss announces "Bigg Boss sabhi freshers ko ek mauka de rahe hai yeh faisla lene ka ki kya Nikki ko comfirm sadasya he rehna chahiye ya phir baki freshers ki tarah unhe bhi TBC (To Be Confirmed) hona chahiye."

However, after this Jasmin Bhasin who is not a good friend of Nikki says that she doesn't deserve to be a confirmed contestant. She says that, "I don't think you deserve to be confirmed. Aap roz apni perosnality change karti hain. Aur aapke asli rang bahut he gande hain. Aapki zabaan gandi hain. Aapne apne previlege ko misuse kiya hain.

After this, Jaan Kumar says that "Aap kuch cheeze aise bol dete ho jo wapas nahi le sakte ho. Aap jab confirmed sadasya bane tab aap mein ek ahankaar aa gaya hai. Aapne apne roots, values aur friends ko kho diya. Aapke jo sabse upar ka argument hota hai ki main confirmed hoon, aap confirmed ho ke toh dikhao. Yeh cheez mujhe bilkul achhi nahi lagti."

For the past few days, Nikki, Jaan and Nishant were getting along and were forming a group but Nishant also points out to her that "Aapki baatein bahut he baseless hoti hai aur kisi had tak bahut zyaada selfish thi. Kisi ko neecha dikhaana kabhi bhi achhi baat nahi hoti. Aaj aapka waqt hai, kal kisi aur ka bhi ho sakta hai. Aapko apne atitude ko thoda human banana padega."

As Nikki was listening to all of this, it didn't go well with her and she yells at Nishant in the bathroom area.

Today, the contestants of the BB house will meet Salman Khan in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. The show will air at 9 pm today on Colors TV.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma