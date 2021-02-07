Bigg Boss 14: For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in an episode revealed that the couple was on the verge of taking a divorce, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is all set to come up with a bang. Recently, the makers of the show released a promo in which it is seen that host Salman Khan is bashing the inmates. However, in the promo, Actor Rubina Dilaik was seen making a shocking revelation in which she revealed the reason behind her strained relationship in past.

In the promo video, Rubina was seen talking to Salman Khan and she said, "I've had suicidal tendencies and that became the reason for my strained relationship." She further said that a few years back she was a spoilt person and had severe temper issues, and that resulted in her losing relationship with many close people.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in an episode revealed that the couple was on the verge of taking a divorce. They entered the Bigg Boss house to give their relationship one last chance and that turned out to be good for them.

Now getting back to the promo video, Dabangg actor was seen bashing Abhinav Shukla. Host Salman said, "Abhinav tum to bade engineer aadmi ho, scientist aadmi ho, ye kehna sahi hai ya kisi ko neech, ghatiya, zaleel kehna sahi hai.." To which, Abhinav replied and said, "Neech and ghatiya are the wrong words, and he apologise for the same that he used these words in the first place.

Host Salman Khan took a dig at Abhinav Shukla for his words because in the recent episode actress Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla got involved in a war of words. In that ugly fight, Rakhi called Abhinav "Tharki", whereas, responding to that, Abhinav started calling her "ghatiya and zalil aurat."However, as the duo's fight was going on, Abhinav's wife Rubina could not take it and she threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be aired tonight on Colors at 9 PM. To be noted, the special family week round will also begin today and host Salman will welcome the connection of inmates tonight in the show.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma